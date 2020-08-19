Franklin Elementary School delays first day of school due to water break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first day of school will be delayed for one WFISD elementary due to a water main break.

Franklin Elementary announced that the first day of in-person instruction would be delayed until Monday, August 24 due to a water main break.

According to the Facebook post, the break occurred in the basement of the school over the weekend of August 14-16.

The WFISD maintenance department and the city of Wichita Falls have been working to dry out the basement so that electricity can be restored to school.

This decision was made after discussions were had with the maintenance department, teachers and administrators.

The post went on to say that students who are distancing learning will start school Thursday, August 20.

“Our teachers will use this opportunity to get to know their remote students, discuss remote learning expectations and answer questions students may have,” the statement read.

The elementary school is offering another Chromebook pickup option Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. in the front yard at Franklin.

Any further updates or additional information will be communicated through Parentlink and social media pages.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email abetts@wfisd.net.