WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former home of Freddy’s Casa Mañana that has sat vacant for several years is considered a total loss following a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon.

According to Eddie Mawson, Assistant Fire Marshal for the Wichita Falls Fire Department, fire fighters were called to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Park Road around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Mawson said the first crew en route to the scene near Iowa Park Road’s intersection with Sheppard Access Road saw heavy smoke and called for additional units, elevating the incident to a two-alarm fire.

The structure on fire was a City of WIchita Falls Trustee Property that was formerly Freddy’s Casa Mañana, which closed its doors in the 1990’s and has been vacant for years.

Mawson said the first units on the scene reported heavy smoke showing from the building. WFFD deployed a ladder truck in their battle with the blaze.

According to Mawson, there was an additional structure attached to the old Freddy’s Casa Mañana building that only received some smoke in the building.

Mawson said since the building has been vacant for so long, no contents were inside of the building at the time of the fire.

However, the building’s listed value was $16,443 and is considered a total loss after the fire.

Mawson noted the building had been unsecured with no utilities turned on, and there had been vagrants seen coming and going from the building.

In all, 9 units and 22 fire personnel were on the scene, as well as multiple units from the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.