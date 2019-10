Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Construction for a new restaurant began in July 2019, at 4002 Call Field Road (behind Wasabi) and is now coming to an end.

According to sources with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, the restaurant is set to open in mid-November.

Freddy’s is a fast-casual restaurant concept, known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.