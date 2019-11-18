Freddy’s to make its debut on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Get your orders ready Texoma because Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will officially open its doors on Tuesday.

The food chain is located on 4002 Call Field road. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order burgers, Vienna hot dogs, crispy fries and you can’t forget the frozen custard.

“The Call Field Road retail corridor has a steady flow of traffic through the area and is home to a wide variety of retail businesses and restaurants that makes it a great next stop for Freddy’s,” Franchise owner Mark Thompson said. “We hope to be a popular place for area shoppers looking for a quick bite to eat, as well as for those who want to relax and enjoy a fresh meal and dessert treat with family and friends.”

The restaurant seats 67 guests and has additional seating on the patio. Drive-thru service is also available.

The hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.