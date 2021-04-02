Frederick man charged with first-degree murder following fatal shooting

TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Frederick man is jailed in Tillman County on a $750,000 bond after the shooting death of a 41-year-old man in Frederick on Monday, March 29.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Abrams, 32, is charged with first degree murder.

OSBI is investigating the case at the request of the Frederick Police Department.

Officials with OSBI said the Frederick Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of 14th Street and found Michael Milks in the driveway, dead from a gunshot wound.

According to a story in the Frederick Press-Leader, police obtained information Abrams had been accusing Milks of being a pedophile and had been threatening to kill him.

The story stated Abrams told police he was sitting on the porch at the house on 14th Street when Milks arrived and pulled out a gun.

Abrams told police he disarmed Milks and shot him once in the chest.

However, officers obtained information from another source who told them he drove Abrams to another house where Abrams obtained a gun form the resident.

Officers said the source told them Abrams then went back to the house where the shooting later took place.

Court records show Abrams was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Tillman County in 2017 and it was later dismissed.

According to his Facebook profile, Abrams lists himself as a singer-songwriter and the last song he posted in 2018 is entitled, “i’m gunna be somebody”.