TILLMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Frederick woman is in critical condition after an early-morning wreck Thursday in Tillman County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the rollover wreck occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, on Southwest Baseline Road near the Southwest 267th Street intersection in Tillman County.

A 2014 Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SW Baseline Road when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right. The Cherokee overcorrected, crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left.

The car went into the ditch and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top.

The 52-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with a head injury.

The 44-year-old male driver was transported by Tillman County EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, where he was treated and released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said the driver had an “odor of alcohol,” but there are no official test results as of publication. The report also said the seatbelts in the vehicle were not in use.