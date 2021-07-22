Woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Wilbarger County

Photo of vehicle involved in a wreck on US 287 in Wilbarger County on July 22, 2021. Photo courtesy of Derek Meador with Elevated Imagery by Derek.

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Frederick woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Wilbarger County Wednesday, July 21.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 287 just east of Oklaunion in Wilbarger County at approximately 3 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one occupant in each vehicle.

Kyra McKinzee Hoover, 21, of Frederick, Oklahoma, was transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls following the crash and was pronounced dead Thursday, July 22 at 12:12 a.m.

The other driver, from Plano, Texas, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, the northbound lane of U.S. 287 was closed and detoured at Harrold for about two hours.

Buesing said the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.