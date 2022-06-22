TILLMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – A woman from Frederick was killed in a wreck in Tillman County Wednesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Frederick, was driving a 2003 Kia east on OK-5 when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason.

The car went airborne and hit the ground near a concrete culvert. The Kia rolled, coming to a rest on the passenger side.

The passenger, 49-year-old Jennifer Haining of Frederick, was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Medical Examiner. The driver was transported by Survival Flight to United Regional in Wichita Falls and was admitted in critical condition with internal and head injuries.

A seatbelt was in use by Haining but not the driver.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. The investigation is being carried out by the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit.

Frederick EMS, Frederick Fire Department, Tillman County Sheriff’s Office, Survival Flight and Texas Department of Public Safety also assisted at the scene.