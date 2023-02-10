WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The J.S. Bridewell AG center is going to be taken over by some cute and furry four-legged friends this weekend.

Starting Friday, February 10, 2023, a herd of alpacas is expected to make a stop in Wichita Falls the TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular and Bluebonnet Stakes alpaca show will feature hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts from throughout the U.S.

This is your opportunity to see artisans showcasing alpaca fiber, along with vendors selling the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

There is no charge to attend the event. Doors are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday.