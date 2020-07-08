Free antibody test with blood donation

Due to the coronavirus, officials said the Texas-Oklahoma Blood Institute has not been able to host blood drives and so the blood supply has suffered.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now more than ever blood donations are needed.

Due to the coronavirus, officials said the Texas-Oklahoma Blood Institute has not been able to host blood drives and so the blood supply has suffered.

With every blood donation this week you get a free COVID-19 antibody test done.

“It’s nothing separate than your regular donation we just send one of the tubes off to the lab to get tested for the antibody test to see if you have been in contact or exposed to the coronavirus,” Texas-Oklahoma Blood Institute Account Consultant Ben Schaffner said.

The antibody test is free.

A blood drive will be held tomorrow at Best Buy from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 P.M. and another at the Walmart on Lawrence Road from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday.