Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Duncan

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Free drive-thru testing will be available to Oklahoma residents in Duncan on Tuesday, April 7.
The testing services will begin at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m at Stephens County Fairgrounds located at 2002 S. 13th St.
According to a press release, Oklahoma residents that are 18 years or older, and anyone who feels they may be experiencing symptoms of the COVID-19 or may have come in contact with someone who tested positive can receive free testing.
For more information, call (580) 252-0207.