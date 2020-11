MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in Montague can head to the parking lot of the General Hospital for a free COVID-19 test.

The drive through testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The site offers free oral testing, with results expected to come back within 48 to 96 hours.

According to a release, the hospital is not in charge of the testing, any questions are asked to contact Montague Emergency Management.