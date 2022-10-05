WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are interested in getting a flu vaccine KFDX, KJTL and United Regional have teamed up to provide a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.

You can get your flu shot for free without having to leave your vehicle on October 6, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The clinic will be held in the parking lot of Evangel Life Church located at 3800 Barnett Road in Wichita Falls.

There will be 400 flu shots available during the clinic. In addition to the shot, participants will receive a tote bag filled with goodies and meet some of the KFDX and KJTL talent.

If you have any questions please contact KFDX at 940-691-0003.