WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls to host a free Easter bag giveaway this weekend.

The event begins Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. and will last until supplies run out.

It’ll be at Kiwanis Park for kids 8 and under.

For more information on the event call the parks and recreation department at (940) 761-7490.