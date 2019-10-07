Free Fall Carnival at Hospice of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To show appreciation to families and the community, the Hospice of Wichita Falls is hosting a free fall carnival to the public.

The event will take place on October, 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hospice of Wichita Falls parking lot at 4909 Johnson road.

Attendees can enjoy free candy, hot dogs, and drinks as well participate in fun activities such as a dunking contest, ice cream sandwich eating contest, scavenger hunt, costume contest and so much more.

So bring entire family out for some fun and have a great time.

