Child in the dental chair dental treatment during surgery. Photo Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus/robertprzybysz

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University Dental Hygiene program is celebrating “Give Kids a Smile Day” with free cleanings.

The Gaines Dental Hygiene Clinic at Midwestern State University will host “Give Kids a Smile Day” Monday, February 20, 2023. Appointments are available at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. for children ages 4-12.

A dental cleaning, bitewing x-rays (as needed), preventative sealants (as needed), an exam by a dentist, and a written referral for needed treatment will be provided for each child free of charge.

According to a press release, the services will be performed by dental hygiene students under the supervision of faculty and a dentist.

In addition to clean teeth, this project helps MSU Texas dental hygiene students meet their graduation requirements specifying that they treat this age group of patients.

Space is limited. Call the clinic at 940-397-4737 by Friday, February 17 to make an appointment.