WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Vernon College Law Enforcement Academy is teaming up with a new local non-profit, Southern Grit Advocacy to host a free training course on human trafficking for law enforcement.

The training course will take place on August 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Vernon Training Center located at 2813 Central Expressway East.

Lunch will also be provided.

To find out more information about this course and how you can register click here. Or call (940) 689-7190.