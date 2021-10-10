French Country Meadow excited to host highly anticipated Fall Fun Days

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When the weather is a little more inviting a fun place to go to enjoy all that fall has to offer can be the French Country Meadow.

Kim and Darrin French, owners of the French Country Meadow, said making the decision to turn the Meadow into a one-stop-shop for all things fall has been a great decision.

“I think everybody loves it I mean yesterday was a very busy day we had a lot of families that came out and I get to watch them. Seems like most of them stick around and stay out here and enjoy it for hours so they are out here half a day so that’s good to see,” Darrin said.

For the past two years, the two have hosted their Fall Fun Days every weekend in October, giving the community a chance to come out and enjoy all they have to offer.

“We have a maze, we have a hayride, a cow train, one of our most popular is the corn box which is a sandbox but it’s full of corn instead, we have a jump pad we have kiddie zip lines,” Kim said.

Parents like Kailey Hardin say they are happy to have a fall option like this one in town to take their little ones to.

“It’s a lot of fun, I checked the website before we came out here and I know the website has everything on it but once you see it all out here it looks like a lot of stuff so she’s making her rounds and having a great time,” Kailey Hardin said.

French says seeing the children happy is why they do what they do.

“Whenever there was a child and a mom, he was crying and I thought something was wrong so I just wanted to check in with them and come to find out he didn’t want to leave and mom was trying to get him to leave so that was just like we did our job,” French said.

“I would definitely recommend coming, it’s a ton of fun it’s super affordable, you pay your one fee and you get everything that’s out here,” Hardin said.

The French Country Meadow Fall Fun days will be going on every weekend in October from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., weather permitting.