FRESH 48: Burglary of multiple vehicles including Texas DPS vehicle, stolen police equipment in Iowa Park

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into multiple vehicles including a locked Texas DPS vehicle and taking police equipment.

The crime happened on November 3, 2020, between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. in Iowa Park, several vehicles were broken into including one vehicle that was a Texas DPS vehicle. The suspects stole police equipment out of the locked vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,500.

This is a fresh 48 so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for this burglary will receive an additional $500 for a total of up to $2,000.

