FRESH 48: Burglary of WF police car, stolen police equipment at Mustang Village Apts.

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

The burglary happened on Monday, September 21, between 10 p.m. and 11 a.m. at Mustang Village Apartments located at 5005 Lake Park Drive.

Authorities said a marked Wichita Falls patrol car was broken into and police equipment was taken from the car.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

This is a fresh 48 so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for this burglary will receive an additional $500 for a total of up to $1,500