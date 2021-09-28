Fresh 48 issued after local businesses burglarized early Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 regarding a burglary of a building early Tuesday morning on Call Field Road.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 28 in the 4300 block of Call Field Road.

Unknown suspects broke into two businesses on Call Field, Henderson Appraisals and Cumulus Broadcasting.

According to authorities, extensive damage was done and numerous items were stolen from both businesses, including a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,500.00.

Since this is a Fresh 48, any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects will receive an additional $500 for a total of $2,000.