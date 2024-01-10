WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Responsibility, discipline, work ethic – all traits needed to properly raise an animal, and Future Farmers of America instills these qualities in kids as early as third grade.

Kaisyn Bergin began showing pigs at 7 years old, and now at 14, she shows three pigs, four goats, and a sheep.

“it’s a morning and night thing, daily you can’t skip a day and we walk for at least 15 minutes a day and then sheep and goats, said Bergin. “We work like her every day, and that’ll take about 30 minutes to an hour, so it’s a lot of late nights, and it’s a lot of dedication.”

Bergin is a proven winner.

In the county fair, her lamb earned grand champion market lamb, her goats were reserve grand champion market goat and reserve heavy weight market goat, and Bergin herself won champion senior goat showman.

“She gets up with the passion every day. She takes it to heart. Anything to get sick. Anything. This lamp. And she is very knowledgeable and she pays attention to detail.” Dan Young

After months of early mornings and long nights, her county wins were validation of all the dedication she has put into her animals, but Bergin has her eyes on a bigger goal.

“Winning is major just last year I got a division winner and I want to go for all the way.”

A freshman at Burkburnett High School, Kaisyn plays volleyball, is a cheerleader and maintains good grades. Overall, she is bright and talented and plans to use the money she has earned on her future.

“There’s a show called Texas National and they give out scholarship money and in one class I’ve won a couple of scholarships that I’ll use toward college,” Bergin.

Whether or not Bergin decides to be a farmer, the lessons she has learned and the people she has met through FFA will propel her to success.