WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual golf tournament on October 10 to help raise funds.

The tournament will consist of teams of two or four players and will be at the River Creek Golf Course in Burkburnett. Registration for the event begins at 6:00 a.m. and the tournament will kick off at 8:00 a.m. with registration being $60 per player.

For more information about the Friberg-Cooper VFD Golf Tournament you can call (940-447-1664)