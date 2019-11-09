Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita County volunteer fire department that services three to five square miles is hosting a benefit fish fry.

The Friberg-Cooper VFD is accepting donations through food and games to help with more gear for the growing number of volunteers and the upkeep of trucks.

There are around 20 firefighters, along with many others who help make sure the department has enough to keep the Friberg-Cooper area safe, including two young mascots who play a large role in helping with as much as possible.

Saturday morning there was a cornhole tournament that Fire Chief William Norris said raised more than $500.

The fundraiser is a fun community event, but more than that, it ensures the department stays open.

“It’s very important we get help from the community because otherwise there’s no way we could operate without fundraisers like this,” Norris said.

Although they mostly serve their own area of Friberg-Cooper, the department helps out wherever necessary.

Donations are always welcomed and click here for contact information.