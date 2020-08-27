Friberg-Cooper VFD to host corn hole tournament fundraiser

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department will host a corn hole tournament to raise funds for training and equipment upkeep.

Friberg-Cooper VFD is raising funds for training and equipment upkeep by hosting a corn hole tournament. The winning team will take home a $300 cash prize and other valuable prizes.

The tournament is set for September 12, 2020 at the Friberg-Cooper VFD located at 291 Bailey Road. Registration is from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. and food will be provided for the participating teams.

If you’d like to participate it is currently $50 to pre-register until September 10, and $60 after.

Gifts and food for the event will be provided by Academy and Eagle Auto Body.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News