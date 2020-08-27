Friberg-Cooper VFD to host corn hole tournament fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department will host a corn hole tournament to raise funds for training and equipment upkeep.

Friberg-Cooper VFD is raising funds for training and equipment upkeep by hosting a corn hole tournament. The winning team will take home a $300 cash prize and other valuable prizes.

The tournament is set for September 12, 2020 at the Friberg-Cooper VFD located at 291 Bailey Road. Registration is from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. and food will be provided for the participating teams.

If you’d like to participate it is currently $50 to pre-register until September 10, and $60 after.

Gifts and food for the event will be provided by Academy and Eagle Auto Body.