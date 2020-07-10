Live Now:
Friday is the last day to vote early in Senate run-off election

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — If you still plan to vote early in the runoffs from the primary elections, you only have until 7 p.m. Friday in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park and Burkburnett.

You can vote at the Wichita County Courthouse or Sikes Senter Mall in Wichita Falls, and both end at 7 p.m., the earlier schedule on the Wichita County site had the Sikes Senter polling place open until 9 p.m., but the mall closes at 7 p.m.

On election day Tuesday, there will be seven polling places in Wichita Falls, one each in Burkburnett, Iowa Park, Electra and Kamay.

