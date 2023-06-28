WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer is here, and so is Castaway Cove Water Park’s Friday Night Beach Party.

Castaway Cove is inviting you to go see them every Friday night beginning June 30 through July 28 from 6:00pm to 9:00p.m.

You and the family are invited out for fun, games and activities, waves and slides, and a Foam Party in Buccaneer Bay. DJ Tito’s Productions will be playing music from the stage at Shipwreck Beach. Wristbands are $15.99, and season pass holders get discounted wristbands for only $10.99. Entry starts at 6pm. Tickets are available online here.