Friendly Reminder: Veterans Day closings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You’ll find regular hours at Target, Walmart, most malls and department stores, FedEx and UPS.

Movie theaters will have regular hours and veterans may get perks like free popcorn at AMC locations.

National parks will be open and admission is free today.

As for what will be closed, anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, will most likely be closed.

Banks are generally closed.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail today and its post offices will be closed.

Some museums are open on veterans day, others aren’t.

Wherever you plan to go, it’s a good idea to call ahead and confirm they’re open.