Friends Book Warehouse continues giving away books to children during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Friends Book Warehouse on Seymour Hwy has tens of thousands of books generously donated by the community.

The group continues to give many of them away to children and youth who might really enjoy a great read during this pandemic.

President of friends at the Wichita Falls Public Library Reverend Alan Martin said they’ve been making them available to parents who are home-schooling their children since March.

Reverend Martin said they’ll continue to give away books through their warehouse off Seymour Hwy at of Fre-Mar Valley once public and private schools reopen.

Books for children are also available through the little free library locations.

“We have 39 free little libraries that will hold 50 to 100 books each scattered around north Texas cause we have one in Burkburnett and we have some all over Wichita Falls and we want to put one in Lakeside City very soon. These are take a book leave a book situation,” Martin said.



Friends of the Library also have many educational books available for people who are unemployed for free.

It supports the Wichita Falls Public Library and also literacy for children and the general public.