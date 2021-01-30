Friends, family host benefit to honor Carrie Gee

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family of a Henrietta native that recently died from cancer held a benefit in her honor.

Carrie Gee was diagnosed with stage four metastatic colon cancer in 2019. On Jan. 15, she lost her battle with cancer.

The benefit was open to the public. There was live music and a silent auction that had items such as a hog and deer hunt, food from the Player’s Lounge food truck and jewelry.

All proceeds will go Gee’s caregiver and her children.

“Death, it just brings pain and heartache and stuff,” Kenny Martinez, Carrie Gee’s partner, said. “But everybody getting together in the community to help out it’s a blessing.”

Attendees wore shirts in honor of Gee with the word “agape” on it. “Agape” is a Greco-Christian word which means “the highest form of love and charity”.

Martinez said Gee was all about loving family and friends first.