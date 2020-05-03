Friends, family identify Lake Arrowhead drowning victim

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Many in the Texoma community are sharing thoughts and prayers for a family after friends identified the Friday afternoon Lake Arrowhead drowning victim.

On social media, loved ones identified former Holliday Eagle and MSU alumnus Sam Shirley, 25, as the man who drowned about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. off Crow Trace Drive on the north end of the lake near the dam.

Chief Mike Hall said a blow-up intertube floated out in the lake from shore, and Shirley swam after it.

We are praying for the Shirley family and all of his classmates and teammates. Sam was a Coach at Weatherford and I have no doubt he was a positive influence on many young athletes just as he did my son Max. RIP Sam!You are definitely a HERO just as that uniform you have on says! pic.twitter.com/SvwKR2VmQ6 — Shannon Owen (@texas_sportsman) May 2, 2020

He said just before Shirley reached the tube, he called out for help, and then went under. Shirley’s body was recovered two hours later around 5:30 p.m.

Hall said Lake Arrowhead Ranch Estates also responded as well as Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety and game wardens among others.

He also said the Shirely family is in the community’s prayers.