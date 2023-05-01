WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For 35 years, folks have been hitting the green as part of the annual Friends of Hospice golf tournament at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Hospice Development Lead Erin Spiva said more than 200 philothropic golfers attended the 2023 tournament. The first wave of golfers teed off Monday morning, May 1, at 8 a.m. and the second wave at 1 p.m.

Spiva said the amount of golfers who show up to help raise more than $100,000 each year is one reason they are able to continue helping the community.

“Hospice of Wichita Falls can only provide and care for people facing the end of life because of our community support. So if somebody enters our service without insurance or maybe their insurance doesn’t quite cover that gap, it’s like the 35th Annual Friends of Hospice Golf Benefit that allows us to care for everybody,” Spiva said.

Officials with Hospice of Wichita Falls said they can always use donations and volunteers.

