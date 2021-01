WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Attention parents who are homeschooling and teachers, the Friends of the Library Book warehouse is offering free books for children and youth.

The warehouse is filled with thousands of free books for children and a bunch of educational material that has been provided by WFISD.

You can check out the books, and maybe pick up one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Friends of the Library Warehouse is located on Seymour Highway.