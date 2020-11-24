Friends raising funds to help young mother killed in Hampstead crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fund-raising efforts are underway for a young mother who died in this weekend’s fiery fatal accident near the Wichita Falls Country Club.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Hampstead Lane around 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, it appears that a vehicle was traveling east on Hampstead at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a tree causing the vehicle to catch on fire. One of the occupants was ejected and later transported to Ft. Worth with severe injuries.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has yet to identify the victim, but close friends have confirmed that Cheyanne Dakota Collinsworth, 24, lost her life in the accident.

Collinsworth was a Seymour native who had a two-year-old son. She graduated from Seymour High School in 2014.

Friends have several fundraising efforts to help her family with funeral costs. There is a GoFundMe Page that has raised more than $1,000 so far.

Leslie Hernandez is selling T-shirts in memory of Cheyanne. You have until Friday, December 4 to order a shirt. Find details on prices here.

Also, friends are hosting a bake sale on Tuesday, December 1 at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in Seymour. All proceeds will go to the family.

According to Cheyanne’s obituary, a visitation will be held from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday at Archer Funeral Home. Services to be held at a later date.