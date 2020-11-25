Friends remember “once in a lifetime, true friend” Cheyanne Collinsworth, begin fundraisers for 2-year-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and loved ones are showing their support for a Seymour family after the tragic loss of their daughter.

Cheyanne Collinsworth died in an accident near the Wichita Falls Country Club on Sunday.

Collinsworth was just 24-years-old.

“Oh, Cheyanne, there was never a boring moment with her… ever,” Tammy Gilbert said. “Always had you laughing, didn’t matter what it was.”

Cheyanne always knew how to cheer her friends up.

“Cheyanne was seriously the light to everyone,” friend Kimberly Morrow said.

No matter what was going on in her life, she was the “drop everything — what do you need?” type friend.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, November 22, WFPD was called to the 2000 block of Hampstead.

Investigators said it appeared the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

“She was once in a lifetime, true friend and those are so hard to come by,” Cassidy Chandler said.

“When you were around her, you couldn’t be sad,” Morrow. “[Be]cause she’d make you laugh, smile, cause she was the best friend that anyone could’ve had.”

A loving friend, co-worker at Sheridan Medical Lodge and more recently Midwestern Healthcare, and mother.

Her friends said all Cheyanne dreamed of was having a baby, and she lived her dream every day, being the best mother to 2-year-old Braydon.

“She would’ve gave everything in the world to that boy, and still would,” Gilbert said. “The best person anyone can meet, and I’m so grateful that I was able to call her my friend.”

There is a GoFundMe and fundraisers set up, and shirts made in Cheyanne’s honor.

Doing all they can to show the Collinsworth’s how much Cheyanne meant to so many.

But only time can heal a wound so fresh.

“Just knowing I will never get that phone call from her just to talk, or get those videos of her son and her laughing and seeing how happy she was with her son, I mean it’s something that’s been hard to cope with,” Chandler said.

But they can take some comfort in knowing Cheyanne will always be remembered.

“We’ve been saying, she was just too good for this world and you know, God just needed her to come home,” Gilbert said. “She will never be forgotten.”

All money donated will go directly to funeral expenses, then the rest will go into an account for 2-year-old Braydon.

You can find the link to the GoFundMe HERE.

Friends will host a bake sale in Seymour, on Tuesday, December 1 at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen.

You can find a link to the t-shirt sales for Cheyanne HERE.

Childhood best friend of Cheyanne, Kelly Walling, couldn’t make it to the interview, but wanted to share this statement:

“She was like a sister to me, and [Cheyannne’s] siblings, parents, and grandparents always treated her like one of their own. She was my first friend in kindergarten and we had so many good times together, she always wanted to be a momma and was the best momma to Braydon.”