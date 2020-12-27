Friends remember the life of Colton Layne Jennings: loyal friend, hero to one mother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About 11 p.m. on Dec. 23, a car wreck claimed the life of 20-year-old Burkburnett native Colton Layne Jennings, who went by Layne.

Those closest to Layne said he constantly let them know how much they meant to him, and for one Texoma mother, she said she believes her son is alive today because of Layne Jennings.

“I said ‘Okay, I love you, bye.’ And that’s the last time I talked to him.” Tanner Kuykendall, Layne’s friend, said.

“He was just as pure as they could come. Layne made sure I knew I was loved.” Justin Brown, Layne’s friend, said.

Those who know him best said Layne Jennings was always there.

“I can’t tell you how many nights he’d call me, and just read me a bible verse cause he knew what I was going through shortly after my mom passed.” Cade Mayo, Layne’s friend, said.

Everybody knew his kind and captivating spirit.

“If you really truly got to know Layne Jennings, you knew exactly who Layne Jennings was, you knew exactly who he was,” Mayo said. “There wasn’t a place you couldn’t go where there wasn’t, ‘Hey, that’s Layne Jennings.’ You know exactly who he is.”

Tragedy struck Dec. 23, Jennings was involved in a car wreck on FM 369 that claimed his life.

“The first thing I did was hit my knees and prayed that it wasn’t true,” Mayo said. “Because I was in so much denial of it.”

The 20-year old remembered as a man of faith, would do anything for a friend.

“Me and Layne, we were always together. [He was] always there with me, no matter what,” Kuykendall said.

Even strangers saw his giving nature.

“Layne said that it was their first reaction was to go and help,” Tobi Patterson said.

In August of 2019, Layne, along with Kuykendall and another friend, were at IHOP when they saw the flames.

“They didn’t have to think twice,” Patterson said.

They rushed out to the scene of a crash, Patterson’s son had been hit by a drunk-driver, pinning him in

Layne and Kuykendall were able to pull Patterson’s son to safety.

“So it’s hard, to know that he was there for my son.” Patterson said.

And continued to be, supporting the Pattersons throughout the legal process that followed the crash.

“He was always encouraging,” Patterson said. ” [He would say,] ‘God’ll take care of it, you know, God has a plan.'”

Though it sometimes feels like an unfair plan.

“To tell you the most part, I miss seeing him every day, it’s been a rough, rough, time. Because when I was going through my rough time, Layne was there,” Layne’s friend Justin Brown said.

Funeral services for Jennings will be Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.