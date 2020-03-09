Frisco father has presumptive positive case of coronavirus, health officials confirm

Collin Co. (NBC) — A Frisco man who recently traveled to California has a presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus, making him the first person in Texas known to have potentially contracted the virus within the U.S., health officials said Monday.

The man is in his 30s and is in stable condition, Collin County Health Care Services officials said in a statement. He and his family are self-quarantined at home while additional testing is done.

“CCHCS is also monitoring the man’s family, setting up any needed tests, and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while he was infectious,” the statement said. “Anyone found to have had close contact to the patient will be contacted directly by county health care staff.”

Texas #COVID19 case from U.S. travel.



DSHS is working with Collin County Health Care Services and other local health departments to investigate a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Collin County resident who recently traveled to California.



More: https://t.co/91jcb4NX6c pic.twitter.com/Qv627SfWYv — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) March 9, 2020

On Monday afternoon, Frisco Independent School District officials confirmed the man is a parent of a child at Polly Tadlock Elementary School.

“It has come to our attention that an individual in our Tadlock parent community has tested positive for COVID-19,” Frisco ISD said in a letter to parents Monday. “Over 1 million test kits have been sent to state health departments around the country and we fully expect to see the number of positive COVID-19 cases dramatically rise in the coming weeks. Frisco ISD is currently working with the Collin County Health Department and Denton County Public Health on additional steps to help contain further exposure to our community for when our students return to school from spring break. We encourage our families to keep children at home when they are sick or experiencing a fever.”

Collin County officials said the risk of the virus transmitting remains low.

A dozen cases have been previously identified around Houston, where all the cases have been related to travelers on a recent Egyptian cruise, said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness for COVID-19 cases. Symptoms of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe complications, including pneumonia.

