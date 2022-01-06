Frisco man arrested on theft warrant from 2016

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man for whom an arrest warrant was issued in 2016 was booked into Wichita County jail Thursday, Jan. 6, for allegedly stealing trucks from a Wichita Falls auto dealership.

Darvin Schroeder of Frisco is charged with theft over $30,000, and he posted his $100,000 bond the same day.

The warrant issued in 2016 states Schroeder came to Patterson’s Auto Center at 315 Central Freeway East and wrote a check for $263,256 for five new GMC trucks. The checking account was listed as Bubba Oil Company of Olney.

The account was marked closed when the check returned.

An employee told police Schroeder and a man he introduced as his brother, Darrick, picked up two of the trucks and said they would come back for the other three.

Police located one of the trucks at the DFW Airport using OnStar, and the ignition was locked remotely.

As of that time, police had not located the other truck.