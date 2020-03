WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Business owner Brian Fritze won the election for the Wilbarger County Sheriff.

Fritze started with the Vernon Police Department as a reserve in 1992. He became a full-time officer from 1993-1996 before going back to being a reserve until 2002.

Fritze said fixing some of the problems within the sheriff’s office is why he wanted to run.