WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bright green leaves with festive cheer give hope and strength throughout the year.

Joann Kurtz’s tree is more than mere. Hers is a family tree to endear.

“This one is my grandparents, it’s their wedding picture from 1906,” Kurtz said. “My parents when they were dating… And, this was about 1949.”

A tree filled with memories.

“I started doing this, oh probably 20 years ago. I didn’t want him stuck in a box,” Kurtz said. “I think people stick old pictures in a box and they don’t bring them out. So every year it’s kind of a renewal and getting to look at them and enjoy them.”

From Army Corps pictures to weddings and inside jokes, no one is forgotten.

“This is my husband’s mother,” Kurtz said. “We put her in a pink one because she hates pink and she always called it prostitute pink.”

While one tree is filled to the brim, another family has just one ornament.

“Grief always hits you. It’s different,” mother Amber Maxwell said. “I mean, it can hit you at different times.”

A heartache that doesn’t let up for Maxwell.

A single ornament is on her tree: A rocking horse gifted from Cook Children’s Hospital after losing her seven-day-old son to gastroschisis in 2019.

“We just kind of wanted to make it about him. But, I mean, even like I said, it’s guilt,” Maxwell said. “We don’t want to, you know, put up the tree and him not being here when we’re buying presents. It’s just, I feel like sometimes it’s not fair.”

Known as Rhyder’s ornament, his spirit lives on in a big way.

“We never even expected him to pass away. This year, I didn’t even want to put up a tree,” Maxwell explained. “Usually, we decorate and all that, but this year, I kind of wanted it to be more about him. I just wanted the one ornament.”

Whether it’s full or has just one ornament, both families have a lot to reflect on when they look at their trees this Christmas.