1  of  4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma counties in Texoma Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 62 Second COVID-19 related death in Comanche Co. confirmed First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

From the Spanish Flu to COVID-19 a California woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A California woman born during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic says she plans to survive the COVID-19 outbreak as well.

Mary Moser turned 102-years-old Tuesday.

Family, friends and even strangers came out to celebrate with a safe birthday parade.

“I had no idea what they were planning for my birthday today,” Moser said. “If I would’ve known I would’ve said, ‘No, no, no, no, no I don’t want all that fuss,’ but I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

She says she still remembers the impact of the Spanish Flu, which claimed the life of her mother and 16-year-old brother.

“I was 9-months-old, so I remember it. It’s been a reminder all my life,” said Moser.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3eGAZFJ 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News