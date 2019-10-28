From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here’s what you can expect downtown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is creeping up and if you’re not sure where to go trick or treating on Halloween, downtown Wichita Falls is the place to be.

Over 30 different businesses downtown will be participating in this year’s 3rd annual downtown trick or treat.

The trick or treating starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

There will be face painting, live music, costume contests and of course plenty of sweet treats to hand out.

Once the trick or treating is done, you can head on down the street to the boys and girls club off of 6th street to experience their Chamber of Horrors haunted house!

This year is the 41st anniversary of the chamber of horrors.

The haunted house will run from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and will feature special lights out tours beginning at 9 p.m.

The house is not recommended for children under age 6.