Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here’s what you can expect downtown

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Halloween is creeping up and if you’re not sure where to go trick or treating on Halloween, downtown Wichita Falls is the place to be.

Over 30 different businesses downtown will be participating in this year’s 3rd annual downtown trick or treat.

The trick or treating starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

There will be face painting, live music, costume contests and of course plenty of sweet treats to hand out.

Once the trick or treating is done, you can head on down the street to the boys and girls club off of 6th street to experience their Chamber of Horrors haunted house!

This year is the 41st anniversary of the chamber of horrors.

The haunted house will run from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and will feature special lights out tours beginning at 9 p.m.

The house is not recommended for children under age 6.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tip leads to body in backyard grave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip leads to body in backyard grave"

Caught On Camera: Truck Slams Through Gas Station

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Truck Slams Through Gas Station"

Missing Teen In "Extreme Danger"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Teen In "Extreme Danger""

Man Live-Streams Mother's Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man Live-Streams Mother's Death"

Judge issues injunction on new OK abortion law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge issues injunction on new OK abortion law"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-28-19"

Wichita Co. Commissioner's meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Commissioner's meeting"

Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang"

Oklahoma man overcharged on electric bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man overcharged on electric bill"

Employee Theft: American Airlines passenger discovers her lost luggage was being sold online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employee Theft: American Airlines passenger discovers her lost luggage was being sold online"

Howloween Pet Costume Contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Howloween Pet Costume Contest"

Optimus Prime at Comic Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimus Prime at Comic Expo"