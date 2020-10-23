Frontier Energy buys Oklaunion AEP power plant, plans to convert to natural gas

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There is good news for Wilbarger County in regards to the tax base and jobs.

In 2018, it was announced that the AEP power plant in Oklaunion would be closed by September, 2020.

The cost of meeting federal emission requirements for coal fired plants was seen as uneconomical.

Many feared the loss of tax revenue would hit the school district the hardest, but though it was scheduled for demolition, another company has bid to buy the plant and convert it to natural gas.

Frontier Energy had the winning bid.

Officials said the conversion could take up to five years and bring as many as 150 jobs.