Frozen display debuts, MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In light of the fast-approaching holiday season, this edition of MSU Matters focuses on the highly anticipated MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

The family affair kicked off its 45th-year last night and a new addition debuted.

It was donated by a family who said they cherish the tradition.

“I grew up in Wichita Falls early and I can remember circling the block on Harrison,” Paul Ernst said.

This is Ernst recalling a memorable experience from his childhood visiting a Christmas display.

“Many times in the evening when it was on the Burns’ front yard,” Paul Ernst said.

He is talking about none other than what we now know as the MSU-Burn Fantasy of Lights.

So who knew that just in time for Frozen two, Paul Ernst would’ve completed his second brilliant creation to be added to one of Texoma’s favorite holiday traditions, 45 years after the display was donated to Midwestern State University.

“Our granddaughter liked the Frozen movie and I thought that might be cool to do something like that,” Paul Ernst said.

Ernst’s first masterpiece was revealed in 2013, Toy’s Christmas, when both he and his wife Sue thought while the yearly display was great, it needed something new.

“Toy story I guess had been out for maybe a year or so and it was such a hit with all the kids and I said why don’t you build something more current,” Sue Ernst said.

And so he did, so much so that his second display is hitting the ice, adding to an already amazing display for family and all at this year’s MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.

“I just think it is such a vital part in history, it began with history on Mrs. Burns front lawn,” Sue Ernst said.

The Ernsts said there one hope is their son and others will take on the torch and continue to add to this display for generations to come.

Fun fact, Paul Ernst is actually hands-on when building these displays and said when he started this frozen display there was no talk of a frozen two movie, so this was truly a great coincidence.

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is open to the public at no cost from dusk until 10 p.m. until December 28.

For details for school and daycare field trips to see the displays, follow this link.