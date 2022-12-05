WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local frozen yogurt shop has announced that they are permanently closed, effective immediately.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt in Parker Square posted the announcement to their Facebook just before noon on Sunday, December 4.

The announcement said that the location was permanently closed as of Saturday, December 3.

If you ordered a cake from the store, the announcement says the store has already finished the order and will work with you to set a pickup time.

The post didn’t mention a reason for the store’s closing, but we are working on learning more.