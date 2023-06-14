FT. SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Commanding General at Fort Sill is now officially relieved of command.

According to military.com, in early February, army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith said Major General Kenneth Kamper was suspended from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill pending the outcome of a Department of the Army Inspector General investigation.

Military.com reported it was over allegations of general Kamper’s repeated violations of hunting rules on post.

General Kamper remains in the Lawton area while awaiting reassignment and as the investigation continues.

Brigadier general Shane Morgan is Fort Sill’s interim commander.