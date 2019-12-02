Ft. Sill Regional Airport receives $3 million grant

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Congressman Tom Cole congratulated the Ft. Sill Regional Airport after it was awarded a $3 million grant through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The AIP grant funding will go toward the initial phase of a three-part terminal expansion project.

AIP entitlement funds and a grant from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission will also be used to fund this first part of the project.

“I am greatly encouraged that the Lawton Ft. Sill Regional Airport now has the resources to move ahead with a critical terminal expansion project that has been years in the making,” Cole said. “By enhancing the facility and improving security, the airport will be able to more efficiently and effectively serve passengers. Along with the surrounding communities, I very much look forward to seeing the results of the important renovations to come at the Ft. Sill Regional Airport.”