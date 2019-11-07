Ft Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Worth man is jailed on $300,000 bonds on new charges connected to sexual acts with a child.

Daniel Contreras, 27, is charged with two counts of inducing sexual performance of a child.

On October 27, he was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and released the next day after posting $30,000 in bonds.

The sexual assaults are alleged to have occurred on October 27.

The new charges are for incidents on October 27 and August 24.

According to a Wichita Falls detective, police responded to a motel in the 1800 block of Maurine on October 27 to retrieve a 15-year-old female runaway.

Officers said when they went into the room, they saw a partially nude girl on the bed and Contreras was standing by the bed.

They say there were sexual devices scattered on the bed, including hand and leg restraints.

The detective said Contreras told them he knew the girl was 15, and they had been in a relationship for six months. He said he picked her up near her home and took her to the motel.