AUSTIN (KFDX/ KJTL) — A State Senator is speaking out against city and county governments in Texas for taxing to the max.

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, who authored Senate Bill 2, said many taxing entities, including Wichita Falls and Wichita County, are rushing to raise the tax rates before the bill takes effect January 1, 2020.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill which will cap property tax increases at 3.5% without voter approval.

Hear all of Sen. Bettencourt’s thoughts in the full interview.