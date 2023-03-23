Kohl’s and Sephora have teamed up to offer a joint experience, and Wichita Falls is one of the participating locations.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kohl’s on Call Field Road will soon be adding a new experience for customers inside the store.

A full-sized Sephora will be added inside the building. It is among 250 new Sephora’s inside Kohl’s that will open this year, bringing the national retailer’s total to 850 for the companies’ partnership.

The full-sized Sephora will mimic the look and feel of a freestanding store, with a 2,500 square foot space to feature an assortment of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance products.

As of publication, there is not a set date for the opening of the Sephora experience.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we follow this story.